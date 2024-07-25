Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $83.32. 2,476,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,487. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

