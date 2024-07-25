CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.46. 2,032,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,804. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

