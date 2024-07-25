Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Criteo were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at $65,216,324.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.