Critical Analysis: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) & Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PodcastOne and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PodcastOne presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 206.45%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.85 -$14.73 million N/A N/A Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares PodcastOne and Trump Media & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PodcastOne has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Summary

PodcastOne beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

