CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 243.9% in July

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPC stock traded up 0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching 21.74. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,459. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of 21.10 and a 1 year high of 22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 21.63 and its 200 day moving average is 21.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

