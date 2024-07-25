CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered CrowdStrike from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.16.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $258.14 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 487.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.65 and a 200-day moving average of $326.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

