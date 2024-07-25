Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Crown has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crown to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

