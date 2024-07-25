Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

Crown stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

