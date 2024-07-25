Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $95.92.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

