Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.