CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 127,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,751. The company has a market cap of $435.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

