CubeSmart to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.