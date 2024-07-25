CubeSmart to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
CubeSmart Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CUBE opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.