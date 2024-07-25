CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CVBF stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,914,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 594,901 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 567,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

