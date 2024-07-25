D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Featured Stories

