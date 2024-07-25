D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 742,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $897.60 million, a P/E ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 2.69. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

