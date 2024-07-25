D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,019,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $172.70. 2,828,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

