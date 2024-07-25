DA Davidson Increases Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target to $33.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

SASR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 118,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

