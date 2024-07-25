Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

DADA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 792,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,033. The company has a market cap of $354.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.34. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

