Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 5.83 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 584.80 ($7.56), with a volume of 4273174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584.80 ($7.56).

Specifically, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 223,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.54), for a total value of £1,304,310.92 ($1,686,899.79). Corporate insiders own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.51) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.73) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Darktrace Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,520.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.34.

About Darktrace

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.