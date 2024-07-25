Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.397-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.319 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 103,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

