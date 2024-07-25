Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Decreased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $12.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.56. 1,241,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,292. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.93 and a 1-year high of $446.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

