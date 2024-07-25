Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 373,559 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,559 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,824. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.