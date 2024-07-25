Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.7 days.

Deterra Royalties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Deterra Royalties stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.51. 3,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509. Deterra Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

