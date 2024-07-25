Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $29.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

SLM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,095. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,812.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

