Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $900.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $875.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.89.

ServiceNow Stock Up 15.4 %

NYSE NOW traded up $112.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $843.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,328. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

