DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.85. 10,917,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,776. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

