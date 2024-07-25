dForce USD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $1,397.04 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00105049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,688,478 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99893786 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $801.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.