Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Up 4% on Strong Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 29,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 225,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

