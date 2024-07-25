DIMO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One DIMO token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a market cap of $16.94 million and $1.33 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 231,334,230.6141857 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.20176214 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,471,629.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.