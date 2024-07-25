Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.03

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $21.95. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 1,431,314 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $951.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.