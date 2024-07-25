Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,326,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 28,743,912 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.29.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
