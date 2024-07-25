Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,326,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 28,743,912 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.