Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,258,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,612 shares.The stock last traded at $3.26 and had previously closed at $3.18.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

