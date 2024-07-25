Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 429.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.17. The stock had a trading volume of 951,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day moving average is $473.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.