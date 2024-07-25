Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.95

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 36350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $54,879.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,997 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.