DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.78.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

