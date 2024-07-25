Dye & Durham Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.60 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 34.81%.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
TSE:DND opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$866.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.63.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.95%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
