DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DynaResource Stock Performance
DYNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. DynaResource has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.88.
About DynaResource
