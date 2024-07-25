DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DynaResource Stock Performance

DYNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. DynaResource has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.88.

Get DynaResource alerts:

About DynaResource

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.