e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

