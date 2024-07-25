Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

