East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $96.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 242,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

