EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EGP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.51. 374,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,365. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
