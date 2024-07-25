EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.51. 374,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,365. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

