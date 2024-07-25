Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $299.60 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

