Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 12,642 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,141,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,971,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

