Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $25.69 on Thursday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,644,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,022. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

