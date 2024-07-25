Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $23.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 20,046,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

