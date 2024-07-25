Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.95, but opened at $64.01. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $67.56, with a volume of 7,516,253 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 261,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 24.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.