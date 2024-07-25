Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $808.07 and last traded at $819.45. Approximately 1,648,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,953,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $859.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.32. The company has a market capitalization of $782.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 313.6% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

