Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 426,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,851,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

