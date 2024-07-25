Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

