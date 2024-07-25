Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.940 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

ESRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

